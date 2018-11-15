UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $3.26 million and $22,712.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00145180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00231338 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.68 or 0.10089559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010009 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,332,418,171 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

