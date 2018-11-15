Unobtanium Price Hits $47.43 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $47.43 or 0.00862834 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $18,359.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,526.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.11 or 0.07585575 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004937 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000537 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,522 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

