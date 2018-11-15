Upland Software Inc (UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald Sells 9,505 Shares

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 9,505 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $289,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,240,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,108. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $27,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 164.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 635,712 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at $11,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 901.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 142,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 123.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 247,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

