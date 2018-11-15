Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHED opened at GBX 120.31 ($1.57) on Thursday.

About Urban Logistics Reit

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, (AIM: SHED). The Company has been established to invest in UK based industrial and logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders.

