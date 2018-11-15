US Bancorp DE Sells 1,301 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $34,267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth $19,148,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Total System Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $4,533,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSS opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

