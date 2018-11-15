Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 40,751 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.45. The company had a trading volume of 735,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $93.90.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 40,751 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/valarie-l-sheppard-sells-40751-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg-stock.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.