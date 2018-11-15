Vale SA (VALE) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,518.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 84.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Vale stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.52. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/vale-sa-vale-shares-bought-by-agf-investments-inc.html.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.