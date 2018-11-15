ValuEngine Downgrades TransUnion (TRU) to Hold

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TRU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TRU opened at $60.47 on Thursday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

