ValuEngine Lowers Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Hold

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

