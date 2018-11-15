ValuEngine Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) to Hold

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

AMAL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,992. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

