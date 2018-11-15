VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,823,719 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 15th total of 13,382,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,228,549 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2,188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

