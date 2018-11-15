VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) is Crabel Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for 1.6% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. HT Partners LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,281,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 421.2% in the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a one year low of $960.00 and a one year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) is Crabel Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx-is-crabel-capital-management-llcs-6th-largest-position.html.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.