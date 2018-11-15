Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,069,433 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 790,142 shares.The stock last traded at $106.89 and had previously closed at $105.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,809.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505,219 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13,327.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,151,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,059,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,698,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,815,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

