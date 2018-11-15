Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Holdings Cut by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,388,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,634,000 after acquiring an additional 881,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,470,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,497,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,499,000 after acquiring an additional 140,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $178.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $157.96 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

