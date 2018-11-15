Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Holdings Raised by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,984.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 358,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 349,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,573,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

