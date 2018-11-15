Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Holdings Lifted by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 268,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 96,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,544. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

