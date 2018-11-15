Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Position Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $129,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

