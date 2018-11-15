Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,795.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,513,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,356,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521,304 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 885,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,199,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 488,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $127.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-shares-bought-by-adviceperiod-llc.html.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.