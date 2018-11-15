Vecima Networks Inc (VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 17th

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of VCM opened at C$8.37 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$8.19 and a 12-month high of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vecima Networks will post 0.379999996367981 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$9.50 to C$8.60 in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells products that enable broadband access to cable, wireless, and telephony networks. Its solutions allow service providers to bridge the final network segment that connects a system directly to end-users, commonly referred to as the the last mile', by overcoming the bottleneck resulting from insufficient carrying capacity in last-mile infrastructures.

