Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 411,612 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

