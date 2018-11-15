Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 530,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 86,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 183,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

