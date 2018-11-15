Vezt (VZT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $464.00

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Vezt has a market cap of $1.71 million and $464.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vezt token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Liquid. During the last seven days, Vezt has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vezt alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008993 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000102 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Vezt Profile

Vezt (VZT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,453,710 tokens. The official message board for Vezt is medium.com/@vezt. The official website for Vezt is vezt.co. Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vezt

Vezt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vezt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vezt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vezt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.