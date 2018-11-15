Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 190,251 Shares of RPC, Inc. (RES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 499,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RPC by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 791,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 652,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 20.48%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $13.00 price target on RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on RPC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

