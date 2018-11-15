Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,270 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 4,412.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AIMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of AIMT opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,270 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/victory-capital-management-inc-buys-23270-shares-of-aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt.html.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.