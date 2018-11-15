VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of CDL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

