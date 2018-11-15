Viewray Inc (VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake Purchases 60,000 Shares

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) CEO Scott William Drake bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viewray by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viewray by 1,100.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viewray by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Viewray by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 184,238 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

