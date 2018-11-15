Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,781,000 after purchasing an additional 757,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 118.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,437,000 after purchasing an additional 537,846 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 400.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,733,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,565 shares of company stock valued at $8,971,648. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

