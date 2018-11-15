Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $126.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Jason Harman sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $485,868.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,611.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,859,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

