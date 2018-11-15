Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,298,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,638,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 106,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,276.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

NYSE CF opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

