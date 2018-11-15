Virtusa Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtusa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.37 million. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRTU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

VRTU opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtusa by 10.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Virtusa by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtusa by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,425,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

