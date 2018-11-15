Vivendi SA (VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.96 ($29.02).

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.72 ($25.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services.

