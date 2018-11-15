VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of VIVUS worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VIVUS stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.77. VIVUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get VIVUS alerts:

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVUS. ValuEngine raised shares of VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/vivus-inc-vvus-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.