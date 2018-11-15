Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target by Cfra in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price (down previously from GBX 255 ($3.33)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.75 ($2.88).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.05) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 180,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £297,300.30 ($388,475.50). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Insiders acquired a total of 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442 in the last 90 days.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

