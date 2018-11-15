Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,987,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,079,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,772,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,931 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,071,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,904,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200,672 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

