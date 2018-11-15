Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Trimmed by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VNO opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

