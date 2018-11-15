VTG AG (VT9) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VTG AG (ETR:VT9) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €56.75 ($65.99).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VT9. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get VTG alerts:

Shares of ETR VT9 opened at €53.00 ($61.63) on Thursday. VTG has a 52-week low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 52-week high of €50.70 ($58.95).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.