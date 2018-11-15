Vulcan Materials (VMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 65.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NYSE:VMC opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman J Thomas Hill bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

