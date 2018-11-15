W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to post sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. W W Grainger reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.43.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 34,096.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 208,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded up $5.73 on Friday, hitting $306.11. The stock had a trading volume of 624,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,766. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $195.73 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

