Wade G W & Inc. Invests $207,000 in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) Stock

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSJ. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2,030.1% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1,256.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $75.06 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

