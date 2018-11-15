Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

