Walmart (WMT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79.

Shares of WMT opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.16.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

