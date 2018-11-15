Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lowered by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 4.1% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

