Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (WAC) a €26.10 Price Target

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €26.10 ($30.35) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s current price.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €26.70 ($31.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, equinet set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.82 ($32.34).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC stock opened at €18.30 ($21.28) on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a twelve month high of €33.86 ($39.37).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.