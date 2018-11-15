WARP Price Tops $0.0677 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

WARP (CURRENCY:WARP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, WARP has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WARP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. WARP has a market capitalization of $74,164.00 and $0.00 worth of WARP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029078 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006994 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About WARP

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2016. WARP’s total supply is 1,095,224 coins. WARP’s official Twitter account is @warpcoin. The official message board for WARP is www.warpcoin.com/forum. The official website for WARP is www.warpcoin.com. The Reddit community for WARP is /r/warpnet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WARP Coin Trading

WARP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

