Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Instructure Inc (INST)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,859 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Instructure worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INST. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth approximately $12,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Instructure by 5,104.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 485,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 475,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Instructure by 63.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 551,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in Instructure by 105.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Instructure by 121.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Instructure alerts:

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.59. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, MED lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/wasatch-advisors-inc-boosts-holdings-in-instructure-inc-inst.html.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.