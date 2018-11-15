Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.95% of Orthopediatrics worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $321,278.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $340.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 65.26% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

