Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 339,021 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339,021 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $73.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

