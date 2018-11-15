Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 8,542 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$21.91” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

