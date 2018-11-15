Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $893.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John F. Treanor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $911,140 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,740.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

