WEC Energy Group (WEC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

WEC stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $72.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 794,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 219,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

